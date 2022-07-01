Going Four Gold – and bringing them home

WEDNESDAY evening might have been cloudy, but it was a very muggy one, especially for racing with not even a breeze to provide a welcoming coolant, writes Una Campbell.

The temperature was high, but the adrenaline levels were higher, so it did nothing though to deter the six members of NCR taking part in the Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon and 10K Road Race, with five in the 10K and one in the half marathon.

Both courses were undulating with the relief of a downhill coming off the Blaris Road, turning onto the Hillsborough Road before starting the long drag of a mile of climbing to the finish line.

All five of the 10K runners were looking strong on the Hillsborough Road. First home for NCR was Peter Simpson, having raced in Comber on the Friday, he had a great race, finishing in 53:38. Willie McCracken was another racing just after Comber and finished in 57:39. Elaine Barry was next, finishing in a strong 57:41, Lorraine Barry 1:03:08 and running his first race in Blue & Gold, James McEvoy finished in 1:11:17.

Noel Moan also had a great race in the Half Marathon. At the halfway mark, with the humidity and still air he felt every step, but he pushed through and had a strong run, finishing in 2:01:02.

Newell Stores 10K

On Friday evening Mark McNulty was in Coalisland for the Newell Stores 10K. Avoiding the intermittent torrential rain, Mark had yet another great race. The course was a relatively flat one, but with a strong headwind to start and about a mile of a gravel path finish, it was not without its challenges, Mark finished in a very impressive 37:10

NI Masters Track and Field Championships

Willie McCracken and Pat Rocks were ‘Belfast Bound’ on Saturday afternoon as they headed to the Mary Peters Track of the NI Masters Track and Field Championships.

Both Willie and Pat took part in two events the 800M and 1500M races. The toughest opponent was the very strong winds, gale force gusts at times and making the 1500M race very tough. However, both ran through and beat their adversary. Doing themselves and the Club very proud, bringing home two Gold medals each, taking No. 1 Spot on the podium, having won their categories in both distances.

Pat finished the 800M event in 2:51:56 and Willie in 3:29:05.

In the 1500M Event, Willie completed it in 7:17:19 and Pat in 6:05:40

Park Runs:

Castlewellan ParkRun:

Conor Morgan was in Castlewellan this weekend for the ParkRun. He had a great race finishing second, in a time of 18:34.

Upcoming events

Willies Series of 5 x 5Ks:

The fourth of Willie McCracken’s 5K series will take place on Thursday 21st July at 19.30. It will be a series of 5 x 5K races over the summer months (hopefully one a month) and the great news is that it is open to everyone and not just NCR. Not only that but he is sponsoring the series and all funds raised will go directly to The Southern Area Hospice in Newry. Starting and finishing at W.I.N. Industrial Estate the race will be along the towpath. This is in conjunction with Newry City Runners, it will be a handicapped race and is open to anyone who wishes to enter. There will be an entry fee of £3 for each event and in the final race of the series there will be prizes awarded to the first three females and first three males of the series. There will also be two special awards.

Willie is looking forward to seeing you all there on the 21st at 19:30 for what promises to be another great event for a great cause.

Club training:

Club Training continues each week St Colman’s Running Track on Tuesday evening, at a slightly earlier time of 7pm to 8pm.

Rostrevor Park Run:

Please keep continuing to support the Rostrevor Park Run Event and PM their Facebook page if you are free to marshal in the coming weeks/months.

This is the number one ‘park run’ in Ireland for scenery, and while it is the most challenging, in addition, it is well worth the effort

Excellent training too. Walkers are also very welcome to the Park Run.

If you have not registered, you can do so www.parkrun.org.uk/register.