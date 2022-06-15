Make his Day this Father's Day

Father’s Day is coming on Sunday 19th June so go on, make his day with a little help from The Quays, Newry.

We have a fun filled day planned for you on Saturday 18th June where you can learn to be a Superhero just like your DAD. We have Superhero school with Spiderman, Batman and Captain America in Centre mall from 12-2pm, a superhero face painting station from 12-3pm and our Kids Club will be in full swing where kids can make a superhero themed Father’s Day card for their Dad, Grandad or any special man in their lives.

While you’re here grab the perfect gift in one of our stores such as Next, M&S, Buzzard, Trespass, O’Neills and many more. And if you’re stuck for ideas grab a Quays Gift Card from our Customer Service Desk and let your Dad choose for himself.

You could also grab a bite at Eddie Rockets or Bravo Live Cuisine followed by the latest Blockbuster at The Omniplex. The choices are endless.

So, make his day at The Quays Newry this Father’s Day. Be sure to follow us on social media @thequaysnewry for lots of gift ideas.