The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season. Stars Robert Sheehan

Snowflake Mountain

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

Queen

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

First Kill

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons - Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

God's Favourite Idiot

In God’s Favourite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

After receiving heart-breaking news, Sofie's reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Alchemy of Souls

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

Snowflake Mountain

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season. Stars Robert Sheehan.

Queen

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Centauro

To clear his son's mother's debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

Heart Parade

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

The Wrath of God

Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.

Collision

Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.