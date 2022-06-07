Liverpool Legends visit Showgrounds

A LIVERPOOL Legends XI will take on a Newry Legends XI at The Showgrounds on Saturday (June 11) at 3pm.

Featuring for the Liverpool Legends side managed by Jan Molby, will be the likes of Alan Kennedy, Jason McAteer, John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Jermaine Pennant, plus more.

The Newry Legends squad will include a number of Irish League greats in Mickey Keenan, Harry Fay, Eamon Hawkins, Marty Magee, Mark Rutherford, Ollie Ralph, Brian O’Shea and more.

There will be a ‘Dine with the Legends’ event at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry from 7.30pm on Saturday June 11.

Tickets are priced at £650 for a table of 10, or £65 each, which includes a four-course meal, a Liverpool Legends Q&A, Liverpool memorabilia auction and live music.

A limited number of tickets are available for both the match and gala dinner on Eventbrite – please find the link on the clubs Facebook page.