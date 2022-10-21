Town boss says it's not quite breaking-Point

WARRENPOINT manager Barry Gray insists that the next fortnight is important but not make or break as his side aim for promotion from Lough 41 championship.

Warrenpoint Town take on league leaders Loughgall on Saturday (October 22) at 3pm and on the following Saturday, October 29, at 3pm in Wilgar Park, the Town face second-placed Dundela.

The Seasiders had no game at the weekend but have enjoyed a good run of results in the league, with late goals sealing wins, which always can’t be good for the nerves and Gray isn’t sure if the break was good for his team.

“Beggars can’t be choosers; we will take the wins whatever way they come,” said Gray.

“It has taken us a wee while to settle into things properly into the Championship again.

“Momentum is the biggest thing that we have at the minute and when you are winning games and getting results you want to keep going, so in a weeks’ time we will find out if the weeks break was a good or a bad thing. It is out of hands; we couldn’t play the game because Newington have it off and we were keeping players fresh before rolling into a good weeks training in the games coming up.”

A positive result against Loughgall would be a huge confidence boost as well as helping the Seasiders move up from fourth in the table, but given it is only October, Gray isn’t getting too worked up about certain results.

“We have been doing ok and we have a couple of games coming up that are important but they are not the must win end of the world games by because we are trying to claw back points off the teams that are above us, we know that they are important to us,” Gray said.

“They are not must win games in any shape or form; it is too early in the season to be talking like that but it be important wins if we could get them done.”

That said, Loughgall are 12 points above the Seasiders and they might be difficult to catch up with if it isn’t the Town taking points off them.

Player coming back from injuries have boosted Warrenpoint’s team and with the recent exit from the Mid-Ulster Cup, Gray wants a strong and fit squad as the concentrated on the league. Warrenpoint gave several academy players important game-time in the midweek clash against Portadown. The young guns played well and although the Town lost on penalties after the game finished 1-1 the Seasiders boss is content with how they prefer.

“The schedule has been intense enough over the last week while with league cups and Mid-Ulster cups and we have settled now for just league fixtures until the Irish Cup comes up in the new year. The focus is very much on the league, so fingers crossed we will be able to keep everyone fit as we will need a strong squad,” Gray said.

“The academy players have come in and done well and while it is only a couple of games it is about bringing them into senior football environment and they have performed well but we will monitor their progress during the season to see where we stand. They have got some training with the senior sessions and they have got some minutes under their belt in Mid-Ulster Cup, so it is a good stepping stone for them into senior football eventually.”

Pre-season Warrenpoint would have been expected to be leading the championship over the Christmas period and while you can’t rule that out, it is unlikely but the turn in results is giving the Seasiders a fighting chance and the Point boss feels the team and club are going in the right direction.

“Managers are always happy when we are winning,” said Gray.

“We are not ecstatic but we are always happier and there is always stuff to be done, whether it is part of the team or part of the club where you want to do more and better constantly. That never changes no matter what level you are at. We have got lots of work to do on the pitch and in the club scenario. It will be easier for everyone when you can see wins week in, week out and that lifts spirits across the entire club. The first team has a big responsibility of keeping the club on the right path. I know they are only one team of many in a club but they are the leaders.

“We all look to the first team for that inspiration and that lift when we need it and when we are winning it gives everyone associated that lift that they need to keep working hard.”