Town shaping up nicely

Warrenpoint Town 2 Loughgall 0

WARRENPOINT Town’s promotion hopes were given a massive boost after defeating table-toppers Loughgall and with other results going in their favour.

The Seasiders were clapped and cheered off the pitch by the supporters at Milltown after a fantastic performance in a game they dominated throughout. They carried themselves in a manner that suggests they are too good for championship. But there is a long road to go, warned a happy and smiling Barry Gray.

Two goals in the opening eight minutes from Luke Walsh and Jake O’Connor put the Seasiders in the driving seat and they rarely looked back as they secured a vital three Premiership points.

“It was a good performance; a gritty performance and we were forced to make more changes than we would have liked obviously with injuries,” said Gray.

“But it is a great result, it’s another clean sheet, it’s two great goals and a great start to the game, which you could argue we haven’t been doing this year.

It is positive, you can see that we had to dig in at times just to make the game the ugliness that it was but it was a very warranted comfortable win.

“That is probably the part that we have struggled with at championship level in the early games, because we didn’t match that grit, if that makes sense. We lacked what the Premiership isn’t and we were punished early in the season. But we have got a better handle on it now. We are not perfect, we are not where we need to be, but certainly we have a better handle on it.

“Other results have gone our way today at the top of the table, so it is a really positive day.”

Indeed the Lough 41 Championship title race was turned on its head as the leading three sides all lost allowing the chasing pack to close the gap.

Annagh remain second but lost and a second half collapse meant Dundela went down 5-2 at Ballyclare Comrades.

Both goals at Milltown were top drawer too. With five minutes gone, Luke Wade Slater’s corner was met at the edge of the box by Luke Walsh who volleyed beautifully as he steered the ball to the bottom right corner of the net. It was a peach of a goal and Warrenpoint’s tails were up.

And only three minutes later their lead was doubled. Steven Ball’s looping pass looked to be going wide but the quick thinking Jake O’Connor stuck his right foot out to guide the ball inside the post as he went flying into the set netting. It was another a stunning goal and a result of Warrenpoint’s high intensity and quick passing.

“It dictated the game for us,” Gray said.

“In a game like this when you know it is important for us to win, to start and be 2-0 up so quickly, you say to yourself, ‘I’ll take that,’ but you are not too sure how to react to that because it hasn’t happened this year.

“It takes that pressure away from the players that they can manage and play the game properly.”

There was some lovely play with Joshua Wilson holding possession up with some fancy footwork and he was looking to tee a player up with an incisive pass, but his team-mates weren’t on the same wavelength.

Luke Walsh came close to bagging his second goal as half-time approached but former Point keeper Berraat Turker was quick off his line to deny.

Loughgall finished the half strongly with Andrew Hoey and Alan Teggart trying pull a goal back from a flurry of corners but the Point were content to make it to the break with their two-goal lead intact.

Loughgall started the second half with a bit more impetus and keeper Conor Mitchell needed to be alert to tap Robbie Norton’s snatched shot over the bar and he was quick to get low when Hoey lashed low.

Manager Gray, who was serving a touch-line ban, made three changes ten minutes in, and two of them almost conjured up a third goal when Stuart Hutchinson threaded a great ball through to Adam Carroll but the striker couldn’t get his shot away before keeper Turker was out on top to deny a goal.

The Seasiders dealt with Loughgall’s early half surge with comfortable defending. Daniel Byrne and Dylan Hand made some great challenges as the tempo cranked up another notch.

Table toppers Loughgall were moving the ball a little better but the Seasiders held their shape as they aimed to inflict a first win over the Armagh side.

“I can only remember one save we had to make, they at times put long balls in, but we dealt with it and that is part and parcel of the game,” said Gray.

“I am happy with that today. Listen, it is only today, it is a great three points and as I said to the players when you get wins like that then you should enjoy that. Just for today and tomorrow and then next week we go again and we have a tough game away to Dundela. The management and staff can talk about the next game but the players should take a breather and enjoy what it is.”

It was a great day for the club when Academy player Rory Powell came off the bench, to make his senior league debut to replace the injured Steven Ball. And the home-grown teenager impressed with some neat touches and that bodes well for the club as well as impressing the boss.

“He played in a couple of cup games, he has done well, and we had an opportunity to bring one in today and it was good for him,” Gray said.

“It is not a massive number of minutes, but it is a good introduction for him into proper senior football. He is only 16-years-old. It is nice, you don’t get the opportunity to blood as many youth players as you would want and it is great. In a game of this magnitude for us and in a game, we are 2-0 up, we could have brought on a more senior player, even out of position, but I thought he done well. It is positive for him, the club and his family and it ticks all the boxes, from academy level at his local club.”

Warrenpoint rarely threatened for a third goal, although Alan O’Sullivan kept Loughgall captain Ben Murdock busy. And the Armagh men were reduced to taking pop-shots with substitute Benjamin Magee sky rocketing his effort.

Former Newry City panellist Pablo Andrade hit the side-netting as he tried to pull a goal back, while at the other end O’Sullivan and Dillon linked up to earn a corner with 88 minutes on the clock.

Only a complete collapse would ruin Warrenpoint’s day and young Powell threaded a lovely ball to O’Sullivan whose shot flashed across goal only an inch from the post.

It was a great display from the south Down men and Point can back up that performance and promotion hopes with a win over Dundela on the road on Saturday (October 29).

“That is the task, you can’t rest on your laurels, this week means nothing if we don’t go and win the game next week, we keep ticking them off and moving on,” said Gray.

“We are three points off the top two if we win our game in hand. I’ll keep saying it, that means nothing to us at this stage of the season, we have to keep moving in that direction. You don’t win leagues at this stage of the season.

“Because of where we are in the table, behind other teams, we have to make sure we keep closing the gap and that is what we have done today and that is what is important and in 30 games time we will find out just how important it was.”

Warrenpoint: Conor Mitchell, Steven Ball (Rory Powell 77’)), Daniel McKenna, Dylan Hand, Luke Walsh (Stuart Hutchinson), Kealan Dillon, Jake O’Connor (Alan O’Sullivan 54’), Francis McCaffrey, Joshua Wilson (Adam Carroll 54’), Luke Wade Slater, Daniel Byrne.

Loughgall: Berraat Turker, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Pablo Andre, Alan Teggart, Nathaniel Ferris (Benjamin Magee ht’), Andrew Hoey, Nedas Maciulatis, Robbie Norton (Mark Patton 75’), Luke Cartwright.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.