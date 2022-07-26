Shields to stick with Armagh

ARMAGH’S Mark Shields has committed to another season with the Orchard County

Game-time was limited this season, but the 33-year-old has made an impressive 103 appearances over 11 seasons, having missed much of 2021 after suffering a hamstring injury, which required surgery and an intense rehab programme. He returned from injury to play in the big wins over Dublin and Tyrone in Division One of the National League and the St Killian’s Whitecross man also featured in the Championship.

“It was tough losing to Galway in the manner we did, but we showed that we are not too far away from where we want to be and I want to do my part to help the team build towards that next season,” said Shields.

There is no doubt that the versatile Shields has plenty to offer the relatively young Orchard squad on and off the pitch.

The attacking-wing back for county is likely feature at midfield for his club as Whitecross chase their first league win of the season ahead of an Intermediate championship against neighbours Shane O’Neill’s next month.

Shields helped launch the St Killian’s Whitecross Barry Malone Memorial Golf Day, sponsored by Walltech Plastering and Drylining, which takes place in under two weeks at Ashfield Golf Club, Cullyhanna on Saturday, August 6.

The St Killian's Whitecross Barry Malone Golf Day will follow a four-man scramble format, with a cost of £120 per team. Tee off slots are booking up fast, so get in touch ASAP to reserve your time. Green Sponsorships are sold out but £50 tee box sponsorships are still available for individuals, companies and family’s.Great prizes presented on the day

Barry Malone was a committed St Killian’s club member and avid Armagh supporter, who died in an incident at work in 2012 and in 2013 Ashfield Golf course hosted the inaugural Barry Malone Memorial Golf Day.

Contact: Michael Malone: 07516224073 info@wall-tech.co.uk

Brendan Murphy: 07516228402, P McGuinness: 07512731860 Or any member of the committee.