Blues brothers

THE Boyle brothers John and Ryan are not the type of players to get too carried away.

Pivitol players for the Blues. John insisted he wasn't the hero for too long in his own house after the penalty saves and kicks in the dramatic semi-final win over Loughinisland.

“Trina doesn’t let me get too above my station for one and then the kids are a good leveller anyway,” said John.

“I’m very well aware that, our Ella still doesn’t let me pick her up at the door of her classroom, I have to stay off so she’s quite a leveller in terms of not embarrassing her so there’s no danger with that.”

John expects a tough game against the Magpies and says that the tune of the people on the street has changed and expectations have rose, but he isn't buying into the hype although the brothers are appreciating the support in their community.

“Two hours of football ago, you’d have walked down the town, and everyone was nearly laughing at us coming up against Burren,” John said.

“I’m very much aware that in two games of football, it can be very fickle, and we were a width of a post away from getting more flack for getting beat by Loughinisland, who for my intents and purposes are a really good team.

“But because we beat Burren, the expectation was to go on then and beat Loughinisland handy. If anyone is getting carried away, they really need to cool the jets. Again, coming into this one there’s no more humbling feeling than trying to take on Kilcoo who have been the architects of our downfall for the last five, six, seven, eight years that we’ve played them,

“We’ve had a couple of really tight battles, they’ve got one over us a few times so to go in thinking you’re anything above your station, you’ll not be long getting kicked back down to earth.

I suppose sport in general, you’re only as good as your last game so that games parked a long time ago, as soon as the final whistle goes. The next game might be my last game and that’ll be the one that I’ll be judged on for the next four or five months, the rest of your life probably because it’s been such a long time since we won a championship.

“The next one will be the one that people will talk about, it won’t be anything that’s gone on before.”

Brother Ryan acknowledges his side are big underdogs and feels the team are in a different circumstance from three years ago.

“I think for me, 2019, there was a big expectation that we were going to win, maybe that was just within our own town and it’s a very different team, it’s a very different scenario,” Ryan said.

“We’re going into this game playing the All-Ireland champions, so the task is huge.

What I would say is that the team in 2019 and 2020 is very different team now that it was then and we were just talking about the injuries that this was going to be a challenge anyway without a couple of lads it is a bigger challenge. It is one we are looking forward to, it is a county final and it is where every team wants to be at the minute.

We know for ourselves it’s just really about working hard and trying to stay in the game for as long as we can.

The thing about Kilcoo, when we last beat them, we were both going for a senior Down championship, they are now All-Ireland champions.”

The banners, bunting and flags are out in full colour in Warrenpoint and Ryan feels that recent exploits have helped engage the community.

“I think after the Loughinisland game I noticed when all the people came onto the pitch slapping John across the head, it was the fans not just the players,” Ryan said.

“It was all the younger ones. And straight after the game I was thinking, this club needs that. It makes a massive difference for young people wanting to play for the club. I noticed it big time, even walking through the town you see the banner up and the flags and it brings a bit of colour and life to the town.

“People are struggling paying bills and stuff so it brings a bit of life and it’s a release for supporters to come out and support the team and take their mind off everyday life.”

Thrown on Sunday (October 16) is at 4pm in Pairc Esler.