Mulholland loves it when plan comes together

WARRENPOINT manager Shane Mulholland hinted that he has plan up his sleeve for Kilcoo but in the same breath, saying it's up to player to overcome the All-Ireland champions.

Warrenpoint defeated Kilcoo in the earlier rounds in 2019 and then lost to them by a point in the final that year. Many believed that the Point would be back contending while others sensed that they missed the boat in 2019. And the Point boss says his men are taking nothing for granted.

“Mark Poland refers to getting to a championship final in 2002 with Longstone and they felt that they would be back the next year and the next year and the next year, but they never got back again,” Mulholland said.

“So, this group probably, that golden generation of Minor championship wins and Intermediate and getting through to senior final and all that was expected of them and they get to the final and don’t quite get over the line and they just think they will be back next year. But this is the first final since.

“It probably means a lot for the older crew, but for a raft of the younger players this is their first time involved in a final. I think the older guys will be able to steer the way for the younger guys.

“I am a firm believer that no matter what you tell the young fellas they have to experience it themselves. I can say to them ‘this is how you will feel, this is what is going to happen and when that moment happens this is what you should do,’ but until the player is in that moment, they can be the only one who experiences that and can learn from it. They will want to be in final every year going forward but this could be their last chance for ten years. Who knows?”

Of course Kilcoo are in a much stronger position than in 2019, having clinched back-to-back Ulster titles as well as the All-Ireland title last season. They have been the Kingpins of Down for over a decade and especially given Warrenpoint's injuries, Mulholland knows he and his team face a huge task. But it is a challenge he and his players are embracing.

“You have to give them huge credit, because of the winning culture they have built, the game management, they don't get flustered,” Mulholland said.

“It doesn’t matter how far ahead they are, if they get ahead, they manage the game brilliantly and if they go behind, they also manage the game. They were 0-06 to 0-01 down against Clonduff and they took a couple of scores before half-time and it was a different half-time team-talk. To me they are the masters at that and they have proven at provincial and national stage in gaelic.

“We don’t change anything, our game-plan is our game-plan and like every single game we have prepared and our training is prepared and our match-ups are prepared based on what you face. “And a team like Kilcoo represents more of a challenge. Because when you solved one of the problems Kilcoo add a third and a fourth one whereas other teams might only have one or two key problems to solve, so it is a bigger ask.

But we have been asking the players all year to rely on us to get the match-ups right and get the tactics right and you just go out and deliver and so far, except for the second half against Loughinisland and Kilcoo, we have done pretty well.

“You are looking at our games against them and games that they have played in and where they have done things significantly well and where teams have put them under pressure. And you are just looking for little clues, is that a trend or is that a one-off, is there something you can capitalise on, is there a mismatch or a tactic.

“That is what it is about and I enjoy that part of it before the game. We will talk about it today and we during the week we will start to fine-tune those things.

“But then the game takes a life of its own and I think Ryan [Boyle] spoke about it. So, the best laid plans get torn up and they change it by doing something clever or what we are saying to the players is that they have to solve the problems on the field for the five or ten minutes that it takes us to get adjusted. So, it is not a matter of them looking over at the side-line and asking us what to do. I think this group of players are very good at problem solving. There is a lot of experience in the group and they will fix it and we have a few minutes to chat to figure out what we are going to do.

“The best teams do that best; they manage it on the field and it gives the side-line a chance to think what are we going to go going forward. All our plans are about the match-ups and the games that we have played them and the games they have played against other teams. I don’t want to give anything away but I think there is one or two things we have spotted.

“And they probably know that too because every team analysis the other team but they are thinking about themselves and trying to tweak and change things about themselves.

“The Kilcoo lads deserve to get the respect that they have got because they have done it for ten years and they have gone national. We would love to be preparing for an Ulster championship in a couple of weeks’ time to be honest, it would be a brilliant thing.”