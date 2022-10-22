Clarke: 'Doing it the Cross way'

CROSSMAGLEN'S talisman Jamie Clarke says that his team have to stick to the style and conviction they showed against Maghery when they take on Granemore in Sunday's Armagh County Final, writes Steve Malone.

It will be a different test against the physical side but Clarke has urged his team-mates to lay down a marker and Sunday and show that the Crossmaglen way of playing football is back to stay.

He said that boss Stephen Kernan has encourged the young team to look at the All-Ireland winnng teams of 2010-11 and take inspiration from withing the proud club.

“We played with honesty and that showed against Maghery, every man did their job as best they could for the 60 plus minutes,” said Clarke.

“If you look at that game anybody could have won man of the match as everybody just did their job and got on with it. We walked off the pitcth together and we could look ourselves in the mirror and say 'I did my job well there'. It wasn't one man standing up and doing it all on his own. It was a case of stay humble here and let's play with pride for Cross.

“As players we kind of felt it because you know when you look in the mirror and you know what you have done and the effort you have put in and this is the way we wanted to do it and we stuck to our plan and there was huge satisfaction with how we executed it.”

Cross will not take Granemore for granted, they lost against them in the League this season and while the mid Armagh side will be a bit more physical that most teams this year, Clarke feels that under manager Kernan, his side have a duty to play on the front foot.

“We seen the struggles we had against Dromintee and Silverbridge, teams are set up certain ways and we try and play with courage and play on that front foot all the time, which kind of does leave us vulnerable,” Clarke said.

“But we play with that honesty and purity and we have to go out and do that again it can't be a flash in the pan.

“It is going to be a different challenge, we are a young team and we will try and our game-plan and lay a marker for the country as this is how we play football in Cross.

At the end of the day we won't be looking too far beyond it. We are looking forward to Tuesday night's [tonight's] training because it has been that enjoyable, the way we play the game and it is not even about the outcome on Sunday, we are just mad to get another game and I think that comes from Stephen's approach and the way he wants us to play.

“We did create a reputation about ten years ago about how to play football and obviously the game has evolved and changed and it has taken us a while to do that as well but we are trying to do that now and I suppose there is a confidence in the team that we can execute it as best we can.

“We can all play football and all the younger boys are a talented bunch and I suppose it is for them going out, whether it is making that block or making that run, that pass, rather than turning around and fisting it back. We are trying to play the game the right way, the Cross way and I think against Maghery that showed.

“But that is done and it is no good if we don't go out and play that way again.”

Clarke last won a county title in 2014 when Rangers beat Armagh Harps. He has more Ulster winners medals than county but he is enjoying his football. Clarke is a player people want to see play and Kernan has him playing a role that hurts opponents. His turnovers in the semi-final win was impressive but he won't be making needless runs.

“You have to be smart of how use your energy and time your runs,” Clarke said.

“There is no point in running up and down the field all day if you are not going to do anything. Like working on turnovers, you could see against Maghery that we had the hunger and we were all in at the right time and turned the ball over and our immediate play was on getting the next score.

I think the relentlessness of that was what I was proud of most. For 60 minutes we didn't stop, we played with that humility, but it is a county final and we have to deliver that performance again and play the Crossmaglen way.

“If we all do our individual jobs then we can see that side of football coming out.”

The final is at 4.15pm on Sunday (October 23) in Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.