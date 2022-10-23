Rangers coming up against Grane

CROSSMAGLEN are overwhelming favourites to win their 21st Armagh Senior Club title since 1996 when they take on Granemore.

The mid-Armagh men will be content to wear the underdogs collar as it has served them well this season.

Battle-hardened and shrewd, Granemore will be no pushover, but if Crossmaglen can deliver the performance they showed in the opening 15 minutes against Maghery who will stop them?

Granemore manager Niall McAleenan will have a plan but if Cross can hit those dizzy heights again then trying to stop them will feel like a game of Whack a Mole.

Granemore are strong physical side, they bullied Mullaghbawn off the pitch, stood strong again against Killeavy, but showed they can play football too.

Former CPN manager Niall McAleenan knows the challenge that is in front of his team, especially after the Maghery game, but believes that reaching the final should bring the club on leaps and bounds in the future.

“It was one of those nights where Crossmaglen were absolutely outstanding and they could do no wrong and the game was probably over after ten minutes,” said McAleenan.

“It was the game everyone was expecting to be tight. Crossmaglen are a brilliant team with marque forwards all over the park and it is going to be very difficult and we will try to counteract that.

“It is huge for the club and massive for our underage because any children coming through will see the senior team as the shop window and it will be great for everyone to see them perform in a county final.

“It is great getting to the final but we still want go and really perform. We are underdogs this year but we know if we go and perform, and if we don't get the result we want, at least we can look ourselves in the mirror. I have asked them to give me an honest hours' work and the boys done have done that.”

Crossmaglen have dominated the Armagh championship over the past two decades. They win an outstanding 13-in-a-row before Pearse Og robbed the chance of making history in 2009. They then went on to lift the next six county titles before Maghery's breakthrough year. Harps won it in 2017, then Crossmaglen won the next two before Maghery won it for the second time and then Clann Eireann stunned Rangers last season to lift the Gerry Fegan Cup.

It was a sloppy goal in the final that cost Rangers the title last year and they have been working hard ever since to get back to Sunday's showdown.

Manager Stephen Kernan deserves a lot of credit for getting the team playing football how they are. Jamie Clarke spoke earlier this season about how he is enjoying playing for Rangers and the freedom to express and playing attacking football was the main reason. Of course having a player like Clarke available is incredible.

Kernan has come under a lot pressure in his own club. Unfair pressure, as he and Jim McConville has been building a team, blooding young players and getting them to play the way that endears them to footballing fans. Losing two finals doesn't sit well in Crossmaglen. Getting to two finals in a row would be seen as progress is at any other club and victory on Sunday would be vindication for the squad.

Of course, we could all be wrong and way off track and that display against Maghery was a flash in the pan, a one-off. Granemore would be happy, but it is unlikely because Rangers have been building to play like they have all year. Against Maghery it clicked. It might not click against Granemore but a when you have a full-forward line of Cian McConville, Jamie Clarke and Rian O'Neill, they are players that make things happen. And not just shooting lights out. All three work as hard defending and turning possession over as anyone else on the pitch and likewise James Morgan, Aaron Kernan and Paul Hughes are confident and capable in front of the posts.

It can't be understated what an achievement it is for Granemore reaching the final for the first time. It's over 15 years since they last won the Intermediate title, but they have been playing in Division One A in the Armagh League with some exceptional footballers and that hard graft work ethic.

Jason O'Neill, Ryan Rafferty Tony McClelland are no spring chickens but are integral to what Granemore bring to the table.

Kieran Doyle was injured for most of the season and he is a player that will be making headway in the county squad should he stay fit, Darren Carr and Brendan Boylan are big players and if Granemore are to have any joy they will need the lively Odhran Doyle, Karl McQuaid and Ryan Rafferty to be on song.

Rangers have quality throughout. Captain Stephen Morris is playing great football and his midfield parter Ronan Fitzpatrick is starting to play to his potential, which bodes well for Cross.

Young lads like Caolan Dillon, Tony O'Callaghan, Thomas Duffy and Dara O'Callaghan have played with courage and conviction and are playing with style. Talented footballers such as Alan Farrelly, Orin McKeown, Aidan Rushe, Seanie McConville and Daniel Cumiskey may not start but have plenty to offer.

Oisin O'Neill is still ruled out through injury and when he is fit, he will be a remarkable addition.

Morris, Aaron Kernan, Morgan, Hughes, Cian McConville, O'Neill and Clarke are the spine of the team with goalkeeper Miceal Murray solid at distribution. Cross have coughed up sloppy goals, so there is no doubt that Granemore will pump high balls in to try and test the Rangers rearguard.

It is going to be a momentous occasion, regardless who wins and the Monaghan champions await in the Ulster Championship.

Key battles

Ross Finn v Rian O'Neill

An All-Star nominee, Rian O'Neill is a household name by now and he has been magnificent for county and club this year. He gets physically battered in every game and that won't stop on Sunday, but he wins balls he shouldn't and kicks scores others can't and he is a joy to watch. His county team-mate Finn is going to try to stick to O'Neill and just disrupt him and be a nuisance. And if O'Neill defends deep like he has been doing, he'll follow and add to Granemore's attack.

Kieran Doyle v Jamie Clarke

Kieran Doyle was the roadblock Killeavy couldn't get past. High hopes for him in the county squad next season and it is easy to see why. Hungry, strong and accurate tackler. He may not track Clarke but will attempt to ensure he doesn't see too much ball. Clarke is silky, elusive and ingenious as ever and possesses the work-rate needed for Cross to succeed. Another great player people are happy to pay money to watch.

James Morgan v Odhran Doyle

Doyle has been in fantastic form for Granemore. Full of running he can pop up anywhere but gets into positions to spark attacks and assist scorers, especially by supplying Jason O'Neill with that vital pass. Doesn't stop and not shy in front of the posts either. Morgan might switch between Doyle and O'Neill but he'll defend as he always does and make the forward work for every hint of possession.