Shanes stun St Paul’s

Shane O’Neill’s 2-11 St Paul’s 1-13

A last gasp smash and grab goal from Paul O’Rourke earned Shane O’Neill’s the Armagh Intermediate title for their first ever time.

A heart-broken St Paul’s looked to have done enough as with five additional minutes played Ciaran Mackin kicked long towards the square with Micheal Murphy and O’Rourke rising, with the latter getting the final touch to make history for the south Armagh club.

Greg McCabe bagged a goal after only 20 seconds but he received a red card and his county team-mate Andrew Murnin struck a goal to give St Paul’s a 1-06 to 1-03 lead at half-time.

Man of the Match Ruairi O’Brien and kept Shane’s in touch but with Murnin magnificent and Daniel McDonald impressing the Lurgan men stayed ahead and with time almost up the Atty Hearty Cup seemed to be going their way.

But there was one more play left and O’Rourke made sure in the dying seconds of the game. Captain Paudric Hillen lifted the Atty Hearty Cup.

