Classy Crossmaglen crowned champions again

Crossmaglen Rangers 1-19 Granemore 0-10

CROSSMAGLEN Rangers won the Armagh Senior Club Championship for the first time in three years after a magnificent display against a dogged Granemore.

Played in the Athletic Grounds, Crossmaglen played with swagger and purpose and they will take some stopping in Ulster, when they play Jerome Johnston’s Ballybay on Saturday, November 5.

Granemore can be proud of their display but they were simply no match for Cross.

Rangers led 1-09 to 0-04 at half-time, with Caolan Finnegan scoring a stunning goal. Man of the match Cian McConville kicked eight points, four of them top notch, while Rian O’Neill, Jamie Clarke, Callum Cumiskey, Aaron Kernan, Tony O’Callaghan and James Morgan all impressed.

Cathal O’Hare finished top scorer for Granemore with 0-03, while Jason O’Neill and Marty Carr were also on target.

But there was to be no stopping Cross, as McConville, Ronan Fitzpatrick, O’Neill and substitute Chris Crowley tagged on scores to secure senior title 46 for Crossmaglen Rangers.

Crossmaglen: Miceal Murray, Tony O’Callaghan, Caolan Dillon, Thomas Duffy, Aaron Kernan, James Morgan, Paul Hughes (0-01), Stephen Morris, Rian O’Neill (0-04, 1f), Caolan Finnegan (1-01), Callum Cumiskey (0-01 mark) Dara O’Callaghan (0-01), Cian McConville (0-08,0-4f), Jamie Clarke, Ronan Fitzpatrick (0-02).

Subs used: Daniel Cumiskey for C Finnegan – blood sub (12-17’), Chris Crowley (0-01) for T O’Callaghan (ht’), Alan Farrelly for Dillon (39’), Orin McKeown for Thomas Duffy (53’), Seanie McConville for J Clarke (53’), Aidan Rushe for A Kernan (59’).

Granemore: Kevin Kelly, Cathal O’Hare (0-03), Ross Finn, Padraig Hollywood, Michael King, Karl McQuaid, Kieran Doyle, Darren Carr, Brendan Boylan, Louis Hughes (0-01), Jason O’Neill (0-2,2f), Odhran Doyle, Peter Carr, Marty Carr (0-02, 2f), Ryan Rafferty (0-1).

Subs used: Tony McClelland (0-01) for P Carr (ht’), E O’Neill for M Carr (ht’), Conrad Keenan for P Hollywood (25’), Darren Rafferty for L Hughes (55’), Padraig Doyle for M King (58’).

Referee: Shane Murphy (Collegeland).