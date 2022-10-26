Daylight robbery, false claims and devils juice – Shanes celebrate

THE double-header in Athletic Grounds was great for the pockets of fans but trying to move supporters and players off the pitch after what they had just witnessed was a thankless task.

Everyone was trying to make sense of what just happened and when that wasn't sinking in, it was waves after waves of sheer joy from the Camlough/ Bessbrook community.

It was robbery but it was beautiful for the south Armagh men. Player of the Match Ruairi O’Brien said it was the best feeling of his life.

“We had a bit of luck in the end but that’s what you need to win championships,” said O'Brien.

“It is massive, the buzz around the club is top class. It was a bit nervy midway through the second half but we have worked too hard all year to throw it away. There has never been a better feeling in my life, top, top class.”

And off he went to pick up is Man of the Match award.

People were still wondering who got the final touch to net the goal. Those in the press-box, opted for Michael McParland but Armagh TV showed it was Paul O'Rourke. Who am I to argue?

It didn't stop the brilliant McParland from claiming it.

It's the best feeling ever,” said Murphy.

“I didn’t know what to do, just throw something at it and that’s it. I don’t know what worked or who got it, but I am claiming it, I’ll claim anything.”

That is the league and championship in the bag, senior football comes next year but not before at rattle at the Ulster championship. It wasn't all going Shanes way but the forward said he never stopped believing.

“That’s the double done, we set out all year to win the league and we done it and then we wanted to win the championship and that’s what we done,” Murphy said.

“That goal killed us and the red card didn’t help and our heads were down but thank God we battled through and we didn’t give up. We have been behind a couple of times this year and we didn’t give up so we knew we had it in us.”

One man who has played his part for the south Armagh club is Raymie Fitzpatrick. A superb athlete he put in a big shift in the first half and he has been awesome all season.

“It is surreal,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I thought it was gone again. Maybe it was a bit of karma from when what happened three years ago. People look at it differently that us but three years ago we were harshly done, so I feel for St Paul’s but that is sport, you go right to the end.”

He has felt heartbreak with this team and as his next birthday is his 40th was glad to get over the line on Sunday.

“I have been trying for this past ten to 15 years trying to get my wee hands on an Intermediate medal,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I was heartbroken in that dugout, I thought it was gone but the Gods were with us today.

“I started playing senior football when I was 16 and I am now 39, so 23 years and this is my third final, so they don’t come about too often, so enjoy them and we will enjoy this one.”

Fitzpatrick felt that Gregory McCabe was harshly dealt with by the referee and I tend to agree, he praises the half-time chat from the county man and is relieved that he stuck with a great Shane O'Neill's team.

“We were stunned at half-time, I was standing beside Greg and there was no way he kicked out, the boy was holding his feet and he tried to get up and run. It is what it is, they scored a goal and we went in and regrouped and Ciaran Mackin gave a great speech at half-time and that turned us around. We never gave up.

“We have made history and that is why I stuck about. I knew there was an Intermediate title in this team. It is the best Shane O’Neill’s team I have ever played in and I have been in some great teams and I knew it was in this team.

“It would have been easier to quit and walk away three years ago at my age and I didn’t. I done my bit. It is hard and it is a young man game, but I do my best and keep myself in decent nick and turn up to every training session and I don’t enjoy the aul devils drink too often so I’ll enjoy it tonight.”