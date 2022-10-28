Citizen Cian coming of age

IT is hard to believe that Cian McConville is only 22-years-old, writes Steve Malone.

He has been terrorising defences on the senior front since before the turn of the decade and on Sunday put in an accomplished performance.

To be fair, McConville has delivered big performances time and again for Cross, the question is how good can he be? He was brought into the county set-up last season but game-time in the orange jersey was limited, he did bulk up though and it will be harder to leave him out next season.

It is Cian's third championship title win, his team-mate Aaron picked up an incredible 17 county winners medals and this bodes well for the team that has good blend of ages.

“Personally, I feel like I am coming of age, there is a lot of young boys in this team and I am only 22 but it has turned out that I am one of the older boys now,” said Cian.

“You have to start standing up at some stage. It was nice to see that young boys played brilliantly. Tommy Og Duffy, he has had a fantastic season, Caolan Finnegan got the goal and what you seen there was young boys playing as well as they do and it really spurs us on and it is great to see.

“That is my third medal, five finals, three medals. This one is the most special because, we had the older boys in the team when I won my first few but now, we know it is our team now. It is the younger boys playing, it is a whole different team from three or four years ago so, this is definitely the more special.”

Having lost two finals in recent years, there was no way Cross were going to let this game slip away and their fitness levels are impressive.

“It’s feels good, we hurt after the last two years and we didn’t need any motivation today and I think it showed,” McConville said.

“We started at 100-mile per hour and it is going to be hard to live with any team that plays at 100-miles per hour. We are delighted to get over the line after having fallen in the final over the last two years so we are absolutely delighted.

“So can see it [fitness] has stood to us, Dromintee took us to extra-time, they gave us a good game up until 60-minutes and then our fitness sort of kicked in and we are able to pull away. There is no doubt that the work we have done throughout the year has stand to us and it is good to have that going for us.”

Dad Jim, captained Crossmaglen to their first ever All-Ireland title in 1997, he is part of management team, along with Tony Kernan and Paul Hearty and having him means a lot to Cian.

“He doesn’t let me off the hook very easy. It is good to have him, it makes it even more special for me that he is here today managing us too, so that just tops it off.”

Crossmaglen like to play a certain way. Move the ball forward more often than not and be brave in attack and the tackle. Of course when you have the players available Cross have that might be easier to put into practice. But manager Stephen Kernan has put his stamp on this team be adopting the culture he had when he was playing. And while Cross may look like peaking, McConville says there is more to come from his side.

“That is the way we like to play and it is not common to see a team play like that. And that is the way we love to play and we wouldn’t change it for the world. I think it shows there today that you can win by playing that way.

“If you are going to peak at the end of a championship then it is probably a good thing and we had two good games in a row, we played well against Maghery and we were delighted with that performance and we were happy with parts today.

“We don’t think we are at our final level; we think we can push on even more and hopefully we can do that over the next few weeks.”