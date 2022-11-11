Doyle wins two major titles

WHITECROSS' James Doyle claimed two handball titles in less than a month with both competitions played over 1,600 miles apart.

In late September, the St Killian's Whitecross man made the trip to Valencia Spain to take part in the European Onewall/Wallball tour.

Doyle advanced through the group stages and set up a semi final clash with Carlos Torres of California. The two met before in the UK Open earlier in the year, in the group stages which Doyle won and in the masters final with the American just taking the spoils.

However, the south Armagh star managed to reverse the result on this occasion and advanced to the final to face New York’s Jack Safros.

Jack is a fantastic player and indeed went on the win the Open doubles event. The two players served up a great exhibition of one-wall handball for their age bracket and indeed it was the Irish man who proved too much on this occasion for his American counterpart, claiming the masters title.

At the same event, Fíachra ÓDúill at just 17-years competed in the Men’s Open event. Fíachra never dropped a game in his group stages and was in impressive form, he then went on to beat the Belgium player in the quarter final and just fell short at the semi-final stage in an 11-7 tiebreaker. A great achievement to finish in the top four in a Men’s European Open event. Fíachra also made it to the semi finals of the Men’s Open doubles.

Cailíosa NíDhúill also played and advanced through her group stages of the Ladies Open grade and after a fine performance, lost out to eventual champion, Danielle Daskalakis. She also joined forces with Anastasiya Spiridonov of Israel where they made it to the Open semi-finals.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and it was Beragh, CoTyrone who played host to the Ulster Wallball Championships 2022.

Fíachra ÓDúill claimed the Minor title, adding to his 40x20 provincial title which he won earlier in the year and he will now go on to represent Ulster in the All-Ireland Wallball series. ÓDúill also won the Men’s B in the UK Open, Men’s A in the Loughmacrory Open, the Boys 17&U Nationals title and recently, the Men’s Open grade in the Antrim Open and he also joined forces with his sister, Cailíosa to claim the summer series A Doubles.

Cailíosa NíDhúill contested the Ladies Open final. In what was perhaps the game of the day, it looked like NíDhúill was gone after losing 15-4 in the first game against the multi titled, Eilíse McCrory of Tyrone. A regrouped NíDhúill however was more than a match for the Tyrone left hander in the second, claiming the game 15-13 to set up a tie breaker. It was nip and tuck to the half way point, then the experience of McCrory shone through as she went on to claim her second Open victory of the season 15-4 13-15 11-6.

Current Irish Nationals Masters Champion, James Doyle was seeded at number one for the masters title and was pitted against Tyrone’s Plunkett Donaghy in the semi final. In the first game, Doyle kept his opponent scoreless however the Tyrone man was able to find his form in the second with the score finishing 15-0, 15-3 in the Armagh man’s favour.

In the final, Paul Graham of Antrim provided the opposition. A well travelled handball player who also competed in the Spanish Open, taking home the Men’s B and the masters doubles titles.

Nearing the beginning of the final, both players were level on 3-3 before Doyle put the throttle down and didn’t stop, closing out the first game 15-3. In the second game, Doyle shot into a 12-3 lead with the Antrim man able to claw back a few points but Doyle finished it out to claim provincial honours, 15-3 15-6.