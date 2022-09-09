Skoda’s Vision for success

This pure electric SUV gives the clearest indication yet of how all models wearing the Skoda badge will look in future, the Czech company has said.

Previewing the brand’s latest design language is this daringly styled concept codenamed ‘Vision 7S’ – a seven seat concept that features “a striking front end” that sports ultra-thin T-shaped LED headlights.

Also new is a “significantly wider and flatter” vertical bar grille compared to that found on Skoda’s current production cars. The automaker’s name is also spelt out using small individual letters, and takes the place of the circular ‘Winged Arrow’ badge.

Other changes bring about a completely redesigned front bumper that incorporates seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one finished in an eye-catching orange hue. The lower apron, meanwhile, is fitted with an aluminium underride guard.

Side-on, the Vision 7S sits on “large, aerodynamically optimised wheels”, while “clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line” are also on show. Around the back, the tail-lights are also T-shaped and the bumper gets the same thin air inlets.

Inside, the design is minimalist with “robustness, functionality and authenticity” promised thanks to a “spacious interior that is constructed from durable, sustainable materials.”

Skoda say the ‘Vision 7S’ has a real-world range of 370-miles, courtest of an 89kWh battery that can charge at rates of up to 200kW.