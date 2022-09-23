New trim adds a whole new XPERIENCE to Seat Tarraco

SEAT continues to expand its line-up and deliver even greater options to meet customers’ requirements.

The brand’s flagship SUV, the SEAT Tarraco, now includes the XPERIENCE trim, completing the company’s range of SUVs with this option.

Inside, the SEAT Tarraco XPERIENCE adds Dinamica upholstery, a microfibre fabric that mixes durability with visual appeal – the perfect solution for interiors that need to offer everyday practicality and timeless appeal – and a new contemporary decorative stitching in the central and door panel armrests.

The interior furthers the SUV’s look with a new design for the door panel inserts. Added to this are newly designed inserts for the dashboard and specific colours for the other inserts in the cabin. Last but not least, the doorstep is now illuminated with XPERIENCE lettering.

The XPERIENCE trim replaces the XCELLENCE option and completes SEAT’s SUV line-up: Arona, Ateca and Tarraco are all now available in the XPERIENCE trim.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, at SEAT’s headquarters in Martorell, the SEAT Tarraco XPERIENCE is produced in Wolfsburg. Available as a 5 and 7-seater and with different powertrains, it entered production in last July.