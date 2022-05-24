South Down beauty businesses sweep the NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022

A host of beauty, hair, and aesthetics salons from across Newry, Newcastle, Warrenpoint, Kilkeel, Mayobridge and Rathfriland have picked up accolades at the NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022.

Proudly sponsored by West Coast Cooler and judged by an independent panel of experts, the Awards saw a host of homegrown salons, clinics, spas, specialists, and products rewarded for their innovation and motivation to see through the past two years.

Natasha O’Hare Make Up, Mayobridge; Enhanced Hair Studio, Rouge Beauty & Skincare Clinic and Dr Emma Clinic in Newry; Fabulous Beauty Studio in Rathfriland; Gentle Dental & Implant Clinic, Warrenpoint; and Brows & Co, Kilkeel all picked up winning accolades, while Aspire face and Body Clinic and Bridgeen King Hair Salon in Newcastle were awarded highly commended in their categories.

Alyson Hogg MBE, the NI founder and chief executive of organic tanning and skincare brand, Vita Liberata, also accepted an award for her Outstanding Contribution to the Industry on the night, which saw over 20 of Northern Ireland’s top beauty businesses pick up highly commended and winning gongs.

The panel who had the tough job of choosing the winners from such an esteemed line up of finalists were award-winning hair stylist and owner of Stafford Hair, Paul Stafford, founder of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan, makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran and Medical Director at Woodford Medical, Dr Mervyn Patterson.

Paul Stafford commented; “What an inspirational night. We have some of the most dynamic and innovative hair, beauty, and aesthetic businesses right across Northern Ireland, and it was a pleasure to be in the room with them all and feel the buzz of passion for our industry.

“We received more than double the number of entries from our inaugural event in 2019, which just goes to show how determined these businesses are in bringing new and exciting products and services to Northern Ireland, training up the next generation of stylists and clinicians, and providing valued and professional services in Northern Ireland. Congratulations to all our finalists, highly commended and winning businesses.”

The NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022 took place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast and were hosted by Pamela Ballantine.

The Awards, which are organised by Weir Events, are proudly supported by title sponsor West Coast Cooler, media partners Daily Mirror and Belfast Live and event partners: Luxury Tanning Brand, Bellamianta; leading skincare brand, Epionce; influencer app, Fetch Ireland; vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic beauty brand, Pearl Beauty; award-winning training academy, The Beauty School, technical event production specialists, Sparq; Med FX, supplier for all Aesthetics and Skin Rejuvenation product needs; BF Mulholland, a full service dental products supplier and Shop Beautiful, a supplier of premium, professional grade beauty brands.