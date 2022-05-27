Savage to be the new Chair of NMD Council

SDLP Councillor Michael Savage will be named as the new Chair of Newry Mourne & Down Council at the Council's AGM on June 6th.

It's the SDLP's turn to nominate the First Citizen for the last year of this Council term and Councillor Savage has been selected by his party's Council Group to take up the role for the next 12 months.

Commenting on the nomination for the Chair, Councillor Savage said: "Obviously nothing is official until the AGM takes place but it is a huge honour to be nominated as Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for the coming year and a proud moment for me, my family and the SDLP in this District.

"I want to thank my party colleagues for supporting me in my nomination and my wife Noreen and my family for their support throughout my political career.

"As someone who spent the first half of my life growing up in the Down area and the second in the Newry area I believe I truly understand the needs of the whole district and I will endeavour to be a First Citizen for everyone.

"We have exciting times ahead in our district and I have real ambition for our people and I will outline my vision for the year ahead at the AGM.

"I'm really looking forward to a busy year and aim to make it a year to remember for all our people."