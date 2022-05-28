NI Small Business Conference 2022 in Newry - Book Now

NEWRY Chamber are now calling on local companies to sign up for the NI Small Business Conference.

The event takes place on Thursday 9th June 2022 at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa, Newry. It will include keynote speakers, case studies and a larger exhibition space.

The event is supported by principal sponsors Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, supporting sponsors Southern Regional College and Federation of Small Business. It is open to organisations from across NI, not just the Greater Newry area.

The conference will include expert speakers from specialist organisations and local employers who have continued to grow. There will be five workshops covering Finance, Sales & Digital Marketing, recruiting and retaining talent, Future of the High Streets, Sustainability and Energy. Keynote speakers include, Simon Hamilton, CEO Belfast Chamber and Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI.

Tony McKeown, CEO of Newry Chamber said, “We have been engaging with our members over the last number of months to better understand what the current challenges they face and opportunities they see. This Conference is all about connecting our small business community with each other and with organisations that can support them.

Our conference programme covers the main areas we here about when talking to businesses. We have inspirational case studies from many small businesses that have not only grown but thrived during the pandemic. Some hot topics include accessing finance for growth, the emerging gig economy to address the skills gap, growing sales online and across export markets, the desire to shop local and support our high streets, being proactive about net zero and how to deal with the surge in energy costs”

The Conference takes place on Thursday 9th June 2022. To view the event programmme, speaker line up and to book your place, please visit newrychamber.com. The event is free for Chamber and FSB members and £35 plus booking fee for non members.