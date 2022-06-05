McNulty welcomes ruling on Casement Park

SDLP Newry & Armagh Justin McNulty has welcomed the ruling that planning permission for the new stadium at Casement Park can proceed.

A legal challenge against the planning permission was rejected in the High Court on Tuesday.

Mr McNulty said the ruling was a watershed moment for the long-awaited project and he hoped to see work commence as soon as possible.

Newry & Armagh MLA Mr McNulty said:

“I welcome the court’s ruling today and I hope that it will mark the beginning of the end of a long journey to build a modern home for the GAA in Belfast. The new stadium at Casement Park has been in the works for well over a decade and I hope to see construction on this project commence as soon as possible after the numerous delays that have been experienced over the years. There can be no further delays and we need to see the Department for Communities confirm that everything is in place to deliver our new home for Gaelic Games in Ulster.

“This new stadium will be transformative not only for the GAA but for west Belfast and this region. It will establish a state-of-the-art stadium that every Gael and everyone with a love of sport will be proud of.

“This progress would not have been possible without the hard work of former SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who granted planning permission for this project last year. I thank her for efforts. The onus is now on the Executive to provide the funding needed for this project, we have waited long enough and there can be no political justification for holding up this important work. I look forward to seeing this iconic game-changing stadium finally delivered and I cannot wait to attend the first match in the new Casement Park.”