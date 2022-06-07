Petrol bomb attack on Newry Flat

Detectives in Newry are appealing for information and witnesses following a petrol bomb attack at a flat in the St Mary’s Street area in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday June 7th.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.30am, that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a first floor flat. Thankfully the occupant of the property was not harmed.

“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 90 07/06/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org