Warrenpoint Company gains Royal recognition

Botanica International and Sean Cooney Esq., have been granted The Royal Warrant By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, as suppliers of Natural Herbal Products as of March 31st 2022.

They are the first Herbalists and one of only three companies in Ireland to be granted such a prestigious award.

In recognition of the continued quality and excellence of their products, Royal Warrants are granted to companies or people who have regularly supplied goods or services to either the Queen or the Prince of Wales.

Botanica International Ltd are the only company in the western world selling herbal products to China and they have “No.1 in the world” on their Botanica packaging in China.

Sean Cooney, Director of Botanica International Ltd:

“It is an honour for me personally and for Botanica International to have been awarded The Royal Warrant By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. It is a recognition of our long-term focus on quality and excellence in the manufacture of Natural Herbal products. We are so pleased to have earned this exceptional distinction for the company.”

Botanica International was established in 2005 in Warrenpoint, Co. Down.

Their objective was to create natural products utilizing the wonders of Nature’s Healing Energy. Since then, they have developed an award-winning range of natural herbal products to treat common skin conditions for both animals and humans. They contain a combination of natural ingredients, all of which have proven beneficial properties to help promote healthy cell growth for complete recovery without scarring.