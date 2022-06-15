Leode win Kennel of the year at NI Pet Awards

Leode Kennels were awarded Kennel of year at the NI Pet Awards on Saturday at the Crown Plaza , Belfast.

Since being established in 2019, Tom Grant , his wife Donna Grant and thier brilliant team have served the community and pets of Newry and Mourne and all over the NI area.

The kennel is set on a 18 acre farm , outdoor and indoor play areas for all sizes or breed of dog. The business specialise in dog daycare, boarding, grooming, pick up and drop off and also wedding packages.

They were up for 4 nominations in 3 different categories - Day Care of the Year ,Kennels of the Year and Dog Walker of the Year.

After being open just 3 years Tom was shocked and greatly appreciative for everyone who voted all the support they have received.

Tom stated:

“Ah we are just absolutely over the moon to have been awarded ‘Kennels of the Year’ at the NI Pet Awards tonight in Belfast.

Thank you so much to all our amazing customers who took the time to vote for us, it really means the world to us all particularly being a local rural business.

“Developing the kennels has been a real labour of love for me personally over the last three years & I’m so proud of what we have achieved together as a team. I have an amazing, dedicated & committed team who are all absolutely amazing.

We really are so humbled to have received this award so thank you all again.”