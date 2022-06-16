Men charged with drug offences after Newry raids

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men following searches of three properties in the Newry area on Wednesday, 15th June.

A 33-year-old male has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old male has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.