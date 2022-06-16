Men charged with drug offences after Newry raids

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men following searches of three properties in the Newry area on Wednesday, 15th June.

A 33-year-old male has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old male has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

