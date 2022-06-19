St Malachy's double celebration

STAFF and pupils of St Malachy’s Primary School had a double celebration when they were the recipients of two prestigious awards

The Marjorie Boxall award for excellence in Nurture Provision was presented to the Nurture unit known as ‘The Happy Hub’ by Sean Irving (EA) Regional Manager for Nurture.

The SEL Worldwide Model School award, presented for exceptional delivery of the PATHS® Programme for Schools (NI Version) was presented by Mairead Ewart (Programme Manager Barnardo’s) and Mrs Martina Luiten (Programme co-ordinator Barnardo’s.)

The event marked the closing of a three- day celebration of Nurture which included a whole school big breakfast, a cake sale and bake off, and a pre-loved book and toy sale. During the awards ceremony the school choir performed and pupils showcased many other initiatives the school has undertaken to promote self- esteem and managing feelings including Roots of Empathy, the Bolster ‘Friends for Life’ programme, ’The Little Sunflower’ programme and ‘Build to Express.’

School Principal Miss Mary Creegan commented that ‘since its formation The Happy Hub has catered for 44 pupils and has benefited many more of our older pupils who attended key stage 2 Nurture clubs. The PATHs programme has greatly enhanced our efforts in becoming a Nurturing school. There have been many measurable improvements in our pupils in terms of behaviour and greater confidence and self-esteem. All staff have embraced the language and principles of Nurture and the Happy hub has become the core of our entire school community.