Support for Kilkeel development essential

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath MLA and Councillor Laura Devlin have welcomed a meeting with Kilkeel Development Association to discuss the potential across the town.

Commenting, Mr McGrath has said, “Laura and I were delighted to get the opportunity to meet with Donna McConnell of Kilkeel Development Association (KDA) to discuss the work that they have been doing and how we can support them in the time ahead. There is no doubt that across their 30 year history here at the Nautilus Centre the KDA have been doing stellar work, and like many community associations, that work has been tested in the last few years. COVID has altered the way we all do business and that has a particular impact on our community associations, who are often the cornerstone of our rural towns and villages. This is certainly true of the KDA. However, they have risen to the challenge and have a clear vision for the work they are about to undertake. Laura and I are delighted to be able to support that as best we can.”

Councillor Devlin also commented, “Seeing the work that KDA are involved in is nothing short of inspiring. How they have connected communities, worked to address loneliness and social isolation, and helped many children and young people with their mental health are exactly the sort of initiatives that are needed across our society as a whole right now. There is also an incredible body of work being done to address sexual and domestic violence. As they approach their 30th anniversary here at the Nautilus Centre I have no doubt that they will continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our post COVID society and the many challenges that will bring. I look forward to supporting that work through the Council as Colin will through the Assembly.”