Community care

POLICE officers in Warrenpoint offered assistance in a medical emergency in Warrenpoint at the weekend.

The two local policing team Sergeants were out and about and enroute back to the station when a call came in from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service requesting a crew with a defib attend an address in Warrenpoint in response to a female in cardiac arrest.

The Sergeants were the closest crew and collected the community defib and attended the address where, thankfully, family members had commenced CPR and the female had come around.

A short time later the Ambulance crew arrived and took over the females care.

The majority of Police crews carry defibs routinely and attend calls like this on a fairly regular basis.

This was a great outcome on this occasion and thanks to the NIAS call handlers for their assistance in getting access to the defib.