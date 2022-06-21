Police probe hearse video clip

A FILE has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution after a video was posted showing the driver of a hearse filming himself and a coffin in the car, before stating he was going to “start a war”.

The PSNI have also confirmed they have spoken with a 54-year-old man involved in a viral video.

The Newry funeral director involved condemned the video and confirmed the man has also been removed from his job.

Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors Newry & Banbridge said they were “appalled and devastated” by the incident and confirmed the employee was “no longer employed by us”.

In the clip, the driver can be seen filming himself along with another passenger and the coffin in the back of the vehicle.

During the video, the driver then goes on to say: “Me and him is going to start a war and we’re going to put them all in yokes like that in the back (sic).”

The camera can then be seen turning to the coffin

In a statement on behalf of Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors , Patricia Heaney confirmed that the employee in the video was no longer a member of staff.

“As a business and family, we are appalled and devastated by the behaviour conducted in the video content shared across social media in recent days.

“It is absolutely no reflection of the values or professional ethics of Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors.

“As one of the few female-led funeral directors in Northern Ireland, I take pride in the privileged position of being able to help celebrate a person’s life.

“I would like to reassure all family and friends whose had loved ones in our care, that I personally oversee all preparations and have treated every person with the respect and dignity they deserve.

“As the owner and sole Director of the company since taking it over in January 2018, I have worked to continue to build on the relationships with families and the communities across Newry, Banbridge, and neighbouring areas.

“I wish to protect the remaining members and loyal staff, who have gone above and beyond to uphold the legacy created by my Grandfather Patsy Heaney and my Great Uncle Brendan Heaney.

“I can confirm that the employees in question are no longer employed by us.

“The individual in the passenger seat of the content, who has been implicated by association, was not a contracted employee but a casual worker that would’ve been called upon when required. The content was shot on his first day out and I in no way hold him responsible for the actions of the driver and I want to wish him all the best.

“As always, I appreciate the continued support from local businesses and the wider community.”