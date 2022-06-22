Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade Engagement

Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP this week met with Tony McKeown, Chief Executive of Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade alongside the party’s South Down MLAs Sinéad Ennis and Cathy Mason to discuss economic priorities in South Down.

The South Down MP said:

“It was great to meet with Tony to discuss the huge potential that we have here in South Down around trade investment; boosting our local economy and the need to recognise the benefits offered by the Protocol in order to help create increased and better employment opportunities for local workers and families.

“The Protocol protects people’s jobs and we have already seen businesses grow and expand as a direct result of the Protocol. We now must look to advance that and strengthen our all island economy for future generations.”

Sinéad Ennis MLA added:

“Delivering real change across our towns and villages is a key priority for Sinn Féin. We must be ambitious in our plans to connect and inspire local communities and drive innovation. Projects like the Narrow Water Bridge are key for delivering this change for businesses and the local community.

“Narrow Water Bridge is not simply an infrastructure project - it is key to unlocking the huge tourism and hospitality potential that we have here in South Down, opening us up to the entire Carlingford Lough region.”

Mason said:

“By working together, we can support and expand our local businesses - putting money back into the pockets of our workers and families and stimulating economic growth.

“Creating stronger all-island ties will allow us to unlock Ireland’s Ancient East, bringing it right into the heart of South Down. There are huge opportunities to grow and to thrive. Sinn Féin’s plan for tourism will help grow the economy and create new and better jobs and boost local tourism.”

“We will work closely with our Chambers and other organisations to help deliver real change for our local communities across South Down.”