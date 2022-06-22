Warrenpoint man sent sexually explicit picture to female prisoner

A WARRENPOINT man who enclosed a sexually explicit picture of himself inside a letter to a female prisoner has been fined.

Joseph McEvoy, 59, of Rath Cuain, was charged with sending indecent matter by post at Newry Magistrates' Court.

On 6 December last year, the injured party, who is currently a prisoner, received a letter by post which she considered to be very sexually indecent and offensive.

The defendant was identified as having been the sender, as he had included inside of it a photo of himself along with a home address for correspondence.

The court heard the injured party doesn’t know the defendant and is unaware of how he obtained her prison number to enable him to send the letter.

He was interviewed where he made admissions to sending the letter and also to the content being erotic in nature.

Defence counsel for McEvoy stated: "It’s a rather unusual set of circumstances," adding that the injured party had registered with a website so as to receive content of a particular nature.

"I can tell your worship that the magazine in question is highly sexualised and that’s the context in which he has sent these letters," said his defence.

Counsel continued: "It would be very hard, given the publication that this lady’s details are contained within, to arrive at the conclusion that this was not the type of communication she was seeking.

"The purpose of the magazine appears to be that persons who are advertising within it and who are in custody are seeking friendship, and then following on from that, money.

"By his own admission, Mr McEvoy has been engaged in the past with individuals where there is a mutual exchange of correspondence and there is obviously nothing wrong with that, that’s not criminal conduct.

"But it appears this time he has fallen foul of sending an image to someone who has turned round and said, I didn't want that," they added.

"He has a number of personality issues and is very upfront about them. This is a man who is very isolated and hasn’t got a big friendship network, which maybe explains why he has resorted to this type of correspondence."

The court was told that one year after appearing before Magistrates’ for an offence of a similar nature, McEvoy attended at the Crown Court for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

District Judge Eamon King, satisfied that there was no requirement for any register to be signed, issued McEvoy with a £250 fine in addition to the £15 offender levy.