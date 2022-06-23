Concern for 14 year old girl

Police in Newry are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of 14-year-old Lucy Spence who has not been seen since Saturday June 18th.

Police believe Lucy to be in the vicinity of the Ballynahinch town centre area.

Lucy is described as having long dark hair which is normally worn in a bun style, blue eyes, approximately 5’ 6’’ in height and has distinctive piercings to her tongue and upper lip.

Inspector Campbell said: “We have serious concerns over her safety and welfare and would encourage anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact us immediately. If anyone has seen Lucy in recent days or has any information which can assist our search please contact 101 quoting reference number 2012 18/06/22.”