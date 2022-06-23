Silverbridge mum stars in 'Being you is beautiful' campaign

A mum of 3-year-old twins from Silverbridge has joined five other ladies from Northern Ireland to star in the latest campaign from local luxury tan and cosmetics brand, Bellamianta.

Louise Casey has joined Irene McKee, 73, a semi-retired nurse from Cookstown; Collette MacNamee, 63, from Pomeroy, the mother of Bellamianta’s Founder, Linda Stinson and a cancer sufferer who was first diagnosed in January 2018; Collette Corr, 46, from Coalisland; Civil Engineer, Ciara Doherty, 38, from Belfast and 21-year-old Megan McNeill, who has Crohn’s disease, and is from Lisburn in Co Antrim.

The ‘Being You is Beautiful’ campaign aims to showcase fabulous females of all ages, sizes and walks of life as part of Bellamianta’s mission to pave the way in putting diversity and inclusion at the forefront of today’s beauty industry highlighting the importance of representation in what is an ever-changing landscape.

Louise Casey said: “As a mum of twin girls, I want them to see me as someone who has embraced my body and loves the skin that I am in. Life is short so I want to grab any opportunity I can.”

CEO of Bellamianta Linda Stinson says: “At Bellamianta, we truly believe that being you is the most beautiful thing you can be, and we wanted to encourage women across Northern Ireland to completely embrace loving themselves. The amazing ladies you see as part of our new ‘Being You is Beautiful’ campaign are all REAL Bellamianta users who applied for and won a place. They are playing a very important role in the celebration of women of all ages, sizes and walks of life and we hope that it will inspire other females across the province.”

The 10 women featured in the campaign are helping Bellamianta to launch its new and improved luxury formulas where skincare meets tanning. Formulated with supercharged DHA, the new formulas also feature organically derived tan enhancers guaranteeing you the same signature Bellamianta glow that you know and love. Bellamianta are proud to be cruelty free, vegan and PETA approved, as well as safe for use during pregnancy.

The new formulas are also packed to the brim with even more natural skin loving ingredients: from Natural Fruit Extracts e.g. Cucumber, Melon, Blueberry, Goji berry, Mango, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Papaya, Pomegranate, to Hyaluronic Acid, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Witch Hazel Extract, and Vitamins A, B, C. Not only that but the formulas are suited to all skin types and tones to plump, hydrate and perfect.