Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Thursday 23 June 2022 22:58
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, June 24 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Southern Trust General Surgery consultation to wait of NI review
Killeavy's Pride of place
'Skinner' released by Coleraine
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Cullyhanna's Keenan nets place in Games squad
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Six Armagh players honoured
Craobh Rua Presentation Dinner
Eoin Bradley.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Newry Democrat
45 Hill Street, Newry
Co Down
BT34 1AF
Tel: 028 3025 1250