Schools in Newry, Mourne and Down Celebrate Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards

Children and teachers from across the area were hosted by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in recognition of their environmental work at the annual Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards. Sixteen local schools received Green Flags, with others being recognised as Ambassador Schools.

The Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

Schools honoured at the Green Flag event included:

· Green Flag Award: Academy Primary School, Annsborough Integrated Primary School, Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Dromintee Primary School, Mullaglass Primary School, Sacred Heart Grammar School, Sacred Heart Primary School, St Clare's Abbey Primary School, St Colman's Primary School, St Joseph's Primary School [Meigh], St Joseph's Primary School [Strangford], St Joseph's Primary School [Tyrella], St Malachy's Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School [Hilltown], St Patrick's Primary School [Legamaddy], St Bronagh's Primary School

· Ambassador Schools: Cumran Primary School, Down High School [Downpatrick], St Brigid's Primary School [Newry], St Bronagh's Primary School, St Mary's High School [Newry]

· Biodiversity Champion for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (sponsored by Radius Housing): Sacred Heart Grammar School

· Eco-Teacher of the Year for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (sponsored by Twinkl): Bronagh Reid, St Patrick's Primary School [Legamaddy]

· Eco-School of the Year for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (sponsored by NI4Kids): St Joseph's Primary School [Strangford]

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said;

“Our local children work tremendously hard and their passion about the environment is inspiring. Their commitment is seen first-hand by our council officers when they visit our schools and work alongside them in our local parks to improve biodiversity. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to recognise the efforts of our young people.

“Each and every school here today has something to celebrate, whether they’ve received their full green flag or are making good progress towards that goal. The ideas that our local schools, teachers and Eco-councils progress are very suitable to their space and improving their community.

“The Eco-Schools programme brings environmental issues right into the heart of the curriculum which gives me great hope for the future. I’d like to congratulate the children, their teachers and their parents for being such a shining example to us all.”