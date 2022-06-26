Class A drugs seized in Bessbrook area

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated value of £100,000 following a search in the Bessbrook area on Friday.

A woman aged 31 arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and handling stolen property remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

Police later confirmed that the woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized, along with a forklift, excavator and other items.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”