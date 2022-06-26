Cruiser on course for the 'Point

This summer will see a return to a schedule of Cruise Liner visits to @Warrenpoint Port for the first time since the pandemic.

On Tuesday 28th June, Warrenpoint Port welcomes ‘World Navigator’, a premium, small luxury expedition ship from @Atlas Ocean Voyages.

The ships will generally be scheduled to arrive between 7.30am and 8.30am, for anyone who wishes to watch out for their arrival. They will be docked for one day on each occasion as passengers get the chance to enjoy local tours or spend time in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area.

This is the first of three visits this summer facilitated by @Armagh Logistics and @Hamilton Shipping.

On Friday 5th August we will welcome the largest of the expected vessels- ‘The Azamara Pursuit’. The Azamara has a local connection, as in 2018, under its previous ownership, it was the largest cruise ship ever fitted out in Belfast by locally headquartered cruise ship outfitting firm, @MJM Marine.

Finally, the ‘World Voyager’ is due to arrive on 18th August as part of its 17-day cruise itinerary.

We hope you will join us and @NMD Tourism in welcoming these ships and their passengers to the area.

