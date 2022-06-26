MJM Marine Tees Off with 'Golf Classic' in Aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

NEWRY based cruise ship outfitting company MJM Marine has announced the re-launch of their annual golf day tournament in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Teaming up with key suppliers and sponsors both locally and within the international cruise industry, the Golf Day is being held on Friday 1 July at Warrenpoint Golf Club and will raise vital funds for the services of Air Ambulance NI, MJM Marine’s Charity of the Year 2022.

Speaking at the launch event, Chris Rodgers, Finance Director, MJM Marine, thanked supporters for their contributions; “MJM Marine has a strong commitment to supporting our local community and we are delighted to partner with Air Ambulance as our Charity of the Year and raise vital funds towards the delivery of their essential, life-saving services throughout Northern Ireland.”

Chris continued, “The past two years have been challenging for charities in terms of fundraising, so it is great this year to be in a position to bring back one of our most popular events, the Golf Classic. The support from our supply chain has once again been overwhelming and we look forward to meeting the teams on the course for a brilliant day of golf and raising vital aid for such a worthy cause.”

Amy Henshaw, Air Ambulance NI, said, “We were delighted to welcome MJM Marine and some of the principal sponsors to the Air Ambulance Base in Lisburn to launch the MJM Charity Golf Classic in support of our medical trauma and emergency services. It costs £2 million per year to run our service and fundraising events such as these are crucial to keep our operations running effectively. We are thrilled by the fundraising efforts from everyone at MJM Marine and can’t wait to see what the rest of the year will bring.”

There are still a few team slots available, so if anyone is interested in taking a Four-ball on the day, contact alastair.chambers@mjmmarine.com

MJM employees across the business have also taken part in various other fundraising activities throughout the year including coffee mornings, cruise raffles and the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon.