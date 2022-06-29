Newry Chamber launches Employee & Team Awards 2022

NEWRY Chamber has announced details of their new Employee & Team Awards. Entries are now open and organisations in the Greater Newry Area are encouraged to nominate across the 21 categories.

The Gala ceremony takes place on Thursday 8th September 2022 at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa.

This is an opportunity for organisations of all sizes to enter from start-ups to social enterprises, charities, family businesses right up to the major global players based here. The categories also reflect key sectors in the region like retail, hospitality, professional services, construction, digital, manufacturing and engineering and others.

Julie Gibbons, President of Newry Chamber, speaking at the launch event this week commented:

“The Employee & Team Awards hold a special place for me, as this is the opportunity to really recognise our people. I often say to my team, that leaders are only as good as their team. I would say most business owners would say that if it wasn’t for the commitment, work and loyalty of their teams and “covid heroes”, we would never have made it through the last couple of difficult years.”

“Now is the time to celebrate and recognise the talent within our own organisations. These awards are a wonderful way in which to celebrate our teams, our star performers and to role model the behaviour and culture we want emulated and developed and grown within our organisations.”

“With estimates of over 1,200 vacancies in this area alone currently, we need to share good news stories and promote the quality roles and career paths available in the Greater Newry Area.”

“I would encourage you to nominate at least one colleague, team member and team in these awards. It really is worth the time and effort for the recognition the person or team will get and appreciate, as well as the overall feel-good factor and sense of pride for the company and colleagues.”

Tony McKeown, CEO of Newry Chamber added:

“The awards could not happen without the generous support of our category sponsors. So we would like to thank them all. Newry BID, ABP Food Group, M&M Services, U105, Collins Aerospace, Digney Grant, Gray Design, Bank of Ireland, Newry Reporter, Canal Court Hotel & Spa, Jack Murphy Jewellers, Newry Democrat, DELI LITES, AbbeyAutoline, Hinch Distillery, FD Technologies, Killeavy Castle Estate, Southern Regional College, mac-group and Translink.”

“The 21 award categories are now open for entries. Details of each category, criteria and how to enter are now available at www.newrychamber.com. Applications must be submitted by Friday 5th August 2022 and shortlisted companies will be announced on Friday 12th August 2022 before the Gala Award Ceremony takes place on Thursday 8th September 2022. Charity Partners for the awards is Women’s Aid Armagh Down and Southern Area Hospice Services.”