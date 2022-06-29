World Navigator Cruises into Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Harbour has welcomed back its first cruise ship since 2017 to the Port t with the arrival on Tuesday last of the World Navigator, as part of its 13-night London to Dublin cruise.

World Navigator is the first of three cruise ships due to dock in Warrenpoint this summer. The Azamara Pursuit will arrive on 5th August, followed on 18th August by the World Voyager. Azamara Pursuit will be of particular local interest, as back in 2018 it was the largest ship of its kind to have a refit in Belfast; carried out by local firm MJM Marine.

World Navigator is a small, luxury expedition ship from Florida-based ‘Atlas Ocean Voyages.’ It was launched in August 2021 and has an onboard capacity of 196 passengers and 127 crew.

David Holmes, CEO Warrenpoint Port said, “Atlas Voyages prides itself on ‘luxe-adventure’ so we are delighted that they have chosen to include Warrenpoint on the World Navigator’s itinerary. It is important for global visitors to know how much there is to see and do here. Some of the passengers will be going on arranged tours in the locality, while we have provided the ability for any passengers who wish to do so, to stay very local and spend the day in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area.”

Dr Gerard O Hare, Chairperson of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority Board said, “We are thrilled to welcome the World Navigator to Warrenpoint. While Warrenpoint isn’t a traditional cruise port, we believe that having a small number of vessels calling during the summer months is an added boost to the locality and to the Harbour community; whilst offering a tangible hope of a return to normality after a couple of difficult years. We have no doubt that the passengers and crew will enjoy their time in Warrenpoint and beyond and that they will want to return again to these shores at some time in the future.”

Deputy Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Cllr Aoife Finnegan added, “I am delighted to welcome the World Navigator on its first visit to Warrenpoint, following two challenging years for the tourism industry. It is great to see the return of cruise ships to the Visit Mourne Destination and for the guests to experience local attractions including Castle Ward, and Warrenpoint. The arrival of the World Navigator and the other ships scheduled for August, will be a welcome economic boost to the local tourism industry.”

Leo McParland, Managing Director of Hamilton Shipping (Port Services) Ltd, added, “Being from the locality we work hard to bring cruises to this beautiful part of the world. We are delighted that our friends in Atlas Ocean Voyages have decided to send their ultra-luxurious ship to Warrenpoint Harbour.”

Hamilton Shipping (Port Services) Ltd in conjunction with Armagh Logistics Ltd will act as Port Agents for all the Cruise calls to Warrenpoint in 2022.

This was the World Navigator’s first visit to Warrenpoint Port so in keeping with tradition welcome plaques were presented to the Captain from David Holmes CEO, Warrenpoint Port; and Deputy Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Cllr Aoife Finnegan; while the guests were entertained with Irish Dancing from local dance school- Scoil Rince De Barra.