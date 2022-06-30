Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 30 June 2022 21:59
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, July 1 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
"We need to raise 70,000 a year"
Sacred Heart hails netball duo
McGeeney: 'It was a decent year'
West Ham move is realisation of dream
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Cullyhanna's Keenan nets place in Games squad
Six Armagh players honoured
Craobh Rua Presentation Dinner
Patrick Kelly.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Newry Democrat
45 Hill Street, Newry
Co Down
BT34 1AF
Tel: 028 3025 1250