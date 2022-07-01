Chairperson Hosts Overseas Visitors from the Treinfhir Clann

The new Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Michael Savage was delighted to host his first civic reception on Friday 10 June for the Treinfhir clan.

The Treinfhir Clann is a group connected through the various versions of the surname Traynor and the event at the Canal Court Hotel in Newry was the second clan gathering, following its very successful inaugural event in 2019.

Over 50 overseas visitors attended the reception and speaking about the event, Chairperson, Councillor Savage said, “In my inaugural speech, I stressed the importance that I place on the promotion of tourism across our district. I was delighted to welcome so many overseas visitors through their connection to the Treinfhir clan, they are an integral part our global diaspora of which we are so incredibly proud.”

During their stay the visitors enjoyed a tour of local landmarks popular with ancestors who have family connections to the area, such as Carlingford Lough - where many people left from during the years of An Gorta Mor/The Great Hunger - the Carlingford Lough Ferry to Greenore and The Old Dock Town in Warrenpoint.

Cllr Savage continued, “We have an incredible tourism offering within our district with locations and landmarks steeped in legend and stories. The connection of the Treinfhir clan to the area is another local story unique to the routes of the Treinfhir family which makes the visit to the area all the more memorable for those travelling from overseas. I wish to extend my thanks to them for including our district in their itinerary and I was delighted to welcome them to the city of Newry and host the civic reception in the wonderful Canal Court Hotel.”