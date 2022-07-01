Fun-filled summer at The Quays

Say Hi to the Summer at The Quays Shopping Centre as we help you pass those long summer days in style.

Shop til you drop with our great range of summer fashion at H&M, River Island, Next and Houstons. If you need to get BBQ ready head to Sainsbury’s, Argos and M&S, not forgetting top quality meat from Cunningham’s Butchers.

The Omniplex has some great new releases this summer so you can keep the kids entertained and perhaps fill them up beforehand with a Subway, Bravo Live Cuisine or an Ice Cream at The Picnic Box.

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager stated: “Join us on Saturday 9th July to kick start our summer season with Jurassic Arc Encounters on the mall. The guys will have a range of reptiles and animals on show for the kids to learn about and if they are brave enough – have a hold. From snakes to turtles to some furry eight-legged friends – come and see what all the fuss is about from 12 noon to 2pm. We’ll also have our kids club on the mall with arts and crafts for all. This is just the start of a fun-filled summer for us at The Quays so pop in and enjoy.”

