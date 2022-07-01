Newry Set for Summer in the City

Newry City is gearing up for a summer of entertainment with a ‘Summer in the City’ programme of events. Newry BID (Business Improvement District) has organised the campaign to encourage people to spend time in the city over the summer.

The programme is part funded by the Newry Mourne and Down Council Community Grant scheme.

Every Saturday and Sunday during July and August there will be family entertainment and activities in venues and locations across the city centre.

Local people and visitors will have the opportunity to try Stand Up Paddleboarding on the Canal, hire bikes for the family for free, there will be Laser Tag and Face painting in various locations for the kids, free ice-cream and music in different shops, coffee shops and restaurants across the centre.

Eamonn Connolly, Newry BID Manager said, “It has been a really difficult couple of years for businesses in the city centre. Summer in the City, with our ‘Summer Saturdays’ and ‘Summer Sundays’ is aimed at giving people a little something else when they visit Newry and to encourage people to spend more time in the centre. That could be a musician in a coffee shop on a Saturday afternoon, free face painting for the kids in one of the shopping centres or stand-up paddleboarding taster sessions on the canal, all free of charge.

“We will be adding to the schedule each week so would encourage people to keep checking newry.com and Newry BID on social media to see what is coming up each week.

The first event taking place on Saturday 2nd July is family fun at The Quays Shopping Centre with free Laser Tag and Face painting from 1pm- 4pm. Local Musician Jordan Lively will be playing in La Dolce Vita Restaurant on O’Hagan Street on Sunday 3rd July from 4-6pm.

Booking is essential for some activities including the Stand Up Paddle Boarding and the Bike Hire. Please contact us on admin@newry.com for more information.”

Newry Business Improvement District has more than 600 members across the city, helping businesses to belong to a thriving business community; investing in the city centre to make it cleaner, greener, and safer; and delivering a programme of events and marketing to promote Newry as a great place to live, work and do business. To find out more log onto www.newry.com .