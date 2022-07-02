DAISY HILL UNITY

THE newly formed ‘The Daisy Hill Future Group ’have put together an eight point plan as their vision for the Newry based Hospital.

The lobby group is a partnership of elected politicians; the Daisy Hill Pathfinder Group; Newry Chamber of Commerce and the Newry & Mourne Enterprise Agency.

Their vision is that Daisy Hill will be a major acute healthcare hub providing safe accessible services for citizens in the East border region for years to come.

In the past year services have been reduced or withdrawn at the Daisy Hill site which has led to great concern in local communities.

At a press conference on Friday the Lobby Group put forward their eight point plan (or wish list).

Secure a reliable ambulance service for the Greater Newry Area

Electrical supply upgrade &MRI suite

All staff contracts to be trust-wide rather than site specific

Transfer of Monaghan Row site to Trust enables development & expansion

Elective surgery hub status confirmed for Daisy Hill

Specialist workforce recruited

Newry teaching facilities constructed at the Daisy Hill site

Full range of surgery again available on-site at Daisy Hill