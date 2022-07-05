Come on home to the County Down – Rostrevor's 'Glastonbury' returns!

Some of the biggest names in Irish music descend on County Down in July as Fiddler’s Green International Festival pushes back from the pandemic with an impressive programme.

What has effectively become Rostrevor’s ‘Glastonbury’ will host such leading Irish bands and artists as Flook, Altan, The Sands Family, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh with Dónal O'Connor and Gerry O’Beirne, Tim Edey and Daoirí Farrell.

It might be a stripped-back event – running from Wednesday 27 th to Sunday 31st July instead of a full week – but Fiddler’s Green still promises to pack a punch, with not only the cream of musical talent but also a special focus on the environment and music and healing.

Colm Sands will provide the environmental aspect through his songs about nature and climate change, with a project to crochet old plastic bags, a community junk art scheme and the carving of a fiddle from an old dead tree.

Dr Bruce Victor from San Francisco – who spearheads an initiative on music and healing – will open up this subject with Irish health expert Dr Gabriel Scally, a long-time supporter of the festival, and Rostrevor’s own Tommy Sands. Tommy will lead the festival highlight – the Music of Healing Concert.

The festival’s annual Hall of Fame Award – given to an individual or group who has made an outstanding contribution to Irish music and tradition – will go to Flook. The Creative Arts Award for 2022 will be presented to Iarla Ó Lionáird.

The Open Air Stage is back – with its almost endless offering of free entertainment throughout the week with concerts, workshops, open-air sessions and Céilí dancing.

‘Rostrevor is the place to be at the end of July,’ said committee member Sorcha Keane. ‘Fiddlers Green International Folk Festival has something for everyone. It’s a place where old friendships are rekindled and new ones are forged. We can't wait to see everyone again.’ Visit www.fiddlersgreenfestival.com for further information.