'Point man pens Pierce Brosnan movie

Warrenpoint businessman turned screenwriter, Kevin Fitzpatrick is set to make his feature film debut 'The Last Rifleman' starring Pierce Brosnan.

Kevin (54) has always had a love for film and a flair for writing.

His four now grown-up children remember him reciting bedtime stories he had written for them when they were little, where they themselves were the lead characters. Writing then was a fun hobby for Kevin, an escape from the hectic role of running the family business. Now, his first feature-length screenplay goes into production in Northern Ireland with Hollywood A-Lister Pierce Brosnan in the starring role.

“I always loved movies, even from a young age, especially the classics and big-budget epics. I found movies a great form of escapism, particularly growing up in Northern Ireland in the 70’s and 80’s. Then as I got older movies were a way of switching off after work, showering the head so to speak.

“And I always liked to write. My mother had encouraged it as a child and at the Abbey Grammar School I got a taste for storytelling. English was about the one subject I was good at - though my English teachers Pat Mooney and Owen Cahill might beg to differ! Both teachers left their mark, bringing Shakespeare to life and making Joyce meaningful. I think that has always stayed with me.”

