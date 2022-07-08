Nominate your favourite 'High Street Heroes'

Voting opens to nominate Northern Ireland’s ‘High Street Heroes’ in recognition of local independent retailers

The search is officially on to find Northern Ireland’s High Street Heroes, a public online vote for shoppers and customers to choose their favourite independent retailer and overall local high street.

Following a difficult two years for independent retailers, local shoppers are encouraged to support the businesses they want to reward for their tireless service to their community.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, the campaign is a celebration of the brilliant work of independent retailers and the pride they bring to local communities. The deadline for nominations is set to close in early August.

High Street Heroes NI is a joint campaign from Retail NI and Belfast Live supported by Camelot and Voice for Locals. Thousands of people casted their votes last year across Northern Ireland, with competition expected to be stiff as town and villages vie for the overall titles.

Votes can be cast across 11 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, off-license or coffee shop, among others.

To give your local independent retailers the recognition they deserve place your vote at www.belfastlive.co.uk/HSH

The High Street Heroes categories include:

Best Convenience Store

Best Coffee Shop

Best Healthcare Retailer

Best Fashion Retailer

Best Butcher

Best Deli

Best Homeware Retailer

Best Forecourt/Petrol station

Best Off Licence

High Street of The Year

Independent Retailer Employee of the Year

Overall Independent Retailer (chosen from the winners)

Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Michael Savage said:

“Retail NI’s campaign puts the focus deservedly on our independent retailers, who have had to be more resilient than ever over the past two years. I am extremely proud of the independent retailers in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and the invaluable contribution they make to our community.”

“Retail NI’s campaign ensures the service independent retailers bring to the high street is rightfully recognised and provides encouragement to our retailers despite the challenges they face.”

“Independent retailers bring a mix of tradition and diversity to our high streets and that is something that deserves to be celebrated. It is the character and service provided by independent retailers that continue to bring shoppers to our high street daily.”