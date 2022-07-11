PSNI warn of traffic disruptions in Newry ahead of twelfth of July celebrations

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption with some diversions in place as a result of the Twelfth of July parade in Newry

. The main parade gets underway at 12noon with disruption to traffic anticipated on the Belfast Road, Trevor Hill, Kildare Street, Hill Street, Margaret Square, The Mall, Bank Parade, Sugar Island, Ardmore Rd Park/ Shandon Park, Cloughanramer Road until 2.30pm. The return parade will take place from 4pm until 5.30pm. Meanwhile, the Ballymartin parade gets underway at 11am from Greencastle Street, Kilkeel, along the coast to Ballymartin with return from 4pm to 6pm.